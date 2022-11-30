Clio Snacks, the world's first refrigerated Greek yogurt bar wrapped in a chocolate coating, has unveiled its ongoing partnership with Razom For Ukraine, a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to building and maintaining a democratic and prosperous Ukraine.

Founded by Ukrainian immigrant Sergey Konchakovskiy, Clio Snacks has been supporting Razom’s Emergency Response project through financial donations and tangible goods since March 2022. Razom’s Emergency Response project is focused on purchasing life-saving aid such as medical supplies for critical situations like blood loss and other tactical medicine items, hospital supplies, and tech enabled emergency response supplies that facilitate the delivery of this aid. Currently, Razom has been focused on fundraising and procuring much-needed supplies to help Ukraine during the challenging winter months, including winter clothes and uniforms, wood-burning furnaces, generators, and power banks.

“What has been happening in my homeland this year has been devastating, so it has been really important to me that we support the relief efforts as much as we possibly can,” said Konchakovskiy. “Razom For Ukraine is an organization that I deeply admire. We have made it our mission this year to support the incredible work they are doing on the ground in country. While I’m very proud of the support garnered so far from our customers, employees, their families, and even other companies, our work is far from over as the war rages on. That is why our partnership with Razom is ongoing and why we will continue to sound the call in support of the people of Ukraine.”

As part of its continued support of Razom For Ukraine through the holidays, Clio Snacks kicked off its Season Of Giving on November 14 with the following initiatives:

Donating the proceeds from sales of its Mixed Flavor Pack and OG Mixed Pack and matching the donation up to $10,000. Launching an additional consumer-facing effort via Instagram’s in-app fundraising tool starting November 29 to raise additional awareness for Razom For Ukraine and encourage Clio’s consumers to get involved financially.

Clio Snacks has been a vocal and financial supporter of Ukraine throughout this year: in March, Clio initiated the partnership and donated the proceeds from sales of its Mixed Pack of Greek Yogurt Bars that month, matching what was raised to donate $20,000 to Razom For Ukraine. In July, Clio’s employees built emergency kits that were sent to Razom to distribute in Ukraine. Currently, Clio is donating the proceeds from sales of its OG Mixed Pack of Greek Yogurt Bars throughout the months of October and November to Razom and is matching those donations up to $10,000. This year, Clio customers have also helped generate additional funds for Razom and two other Ukraine relief organizations by rounding up at checkout on Clio’s website and donating their change.

To learn more about Clio Snacks and its Ukrainian relief efforts, visit cliosnacks.com/pages/our-story