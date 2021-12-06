Company: Kate's Real Food

Website: https://katesrealfood.com/

Introduced: August 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $14.95 (6-pack)

Product Snapshot: Kate's Real Food, the USDA-certified organic energy bar made with high quality ingredients, has released a new Oatmeal Cranberry Almond Bar.

Kate wanted to find an organic version of a favorite fall-inspired treat: a cranberry oatmeal cookie. And in true Kate’s fashion, when she couldn’t find what she was looking for, she made her own. The taste and texture experience is anchored with the rich flavors of cranberry and oatmeal, tied together with smooth, rich almond butter.

Kate's makes eight energy bars with real, premium, whole ingredients, and no artificial sweeteners. Each one is USDA-certified organic, gluten free, non-GMO, and sweetened with organic honey. Flavors include Dark Chocolate Cherry & Almond, Lemon Ginger, and Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate.



