Per Biz New Orleans, Brass Roots, a line of keto-friendly snacks, will be pitched on the January 20 episode of Shark Tank. The episode airs at 7 p.m. CST on ABC.

Entrepreneur Aaron Galimor created Brass Roots' snacks in 2019, and the brand's flagship brand, Roasted Sacha Inchi, is made from sustainably sourced, organic, plant-based ingredients. It also does not contain peanuts or tree nuts. Sacha inchi is an "ancient superfood" from Peru which has high fiber, protein, and omega-3s.

“Shark Tank has been a life-long dream of mine,” Gailmor said in a press release. “The opportunity to pitch Brass Roots to the Sharks was incredibly motivating. “I hope our city can tune in because I’m extremely proud to be a healthy snacks brand from New Orleans.”

Galimor would ideally like to partner with the "Sharks" on the show to expand production and distribution of the brand's complete line, which also includes Sweet Heat Roasted Sacha Inchi.

In 2021, the brand announced it closed on a $1 million commitment from John B. Sanfippo & Son, which manufacturers and markets the Fisher brand.

