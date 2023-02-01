Halo Top is introducing a new line of Halo Top Desserts, including Light Cake Mix Single-Serve Cups and Light Baking Mixes for fudge brownies and peanut butter chocolate chip cookies. The light baking mixes reportedly have the flavor of classic baked goods, but with 1/3 fewer calories than the leading category mix.

In Halo Top’s first foray beyond freezers and into the baking aisle, the brand is giving ice cream lovers and sweets connoisseurs a way to indulge in their favorite baked desserts. The new formulations, launching during the coldest winter months of the year, arrive at a time for consumers to warm up with single-serve cake cups prepared in the microwave as well as traditional brownie and cookie mixes prepared in the oven. The sweets include:

Halo Top Light Cake Mix Single-Serve Cups: These are available in three flavors: chocolate, strawberry, and birthday cake. With only 170 calories per single-serve cup, the light microwaveable cake mixes have 1/3 fewer calories than the average of the five leading prepared cake mixes.

Halo Top Light Brownie Mix: Fudge Brownie: The brownies come in at 90 calories per brownie, and 1/3 fewer calories than the leading regular brownie mix.

Halo Top Light Cookie Mix: Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip: These items are only 80 calories per cookie, and 1/3 fewer calories than the leading prepared chocolate chip cookie mix.

“Halo Top was founded on an idea to make a lower-calorie ice cream that doesn’t sacrifice flavor and indulgence. We’ve been constantly innovating products to give consumers indulgence they can feel good about,” says Halo Top Brand Manager Peter Gargula. “We can’t wait to bring our loyal fans into the baking aisle in this trusted extension from cold to warm with Halo Top Desserts.”

Manufactured by General Mills, these new light desserts combine Halo Top’s healthy indulgence with the standard of General Mills products. Halo Top Desserts will be available at Walmart and Kroger stores in early February with additional national availability coming this summer. Suggested retail prices are $2.89 for the light cake mix single-serve cups and $4.99 for the brownie and cookie light baking mixes.