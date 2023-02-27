Dave’s Killer Bread, known its signature whole grain loaves, breakfast breads, English muffins, bagels, and buns, is expanding into snacks with its latest offering, Organic Snack Bars.

“To say our BreadHeads want more innovation from DKB is an understatement, and we heard them loud and clear! It’s no secret that consumers want healthy snacks that also taste killer. And at DKB, we were up to the task. It was so fun to bring our organic whole grain nutrition know-how and sky-high flavor standards to the snack category,” said Jillian Cohn, associate brand manager at Dave’s Killer Bread. “Our BreadHeads are going to love these bars. They’re baked, soft, like real food, and loaded with whole grains, seeds, nuts, and chocolate. It’s hard to pick a favorite!”

The snack bars come in three flavors:

Cocoa Brownie Blitz is packed with organic chocolate chunks and our signature mix of seeds, serving up 16g whole grains and 6g fiber.

is packed with organic chocolate chunks and our signature mix of seeds, serving up 16g whole grains and 6g fiber. Trail Mix Crumble delivers all the flavor of the classic energy boosting fuel of organic chocolate chunks, fruits, and seeds while packing 19g whole grains and 5g fiber.

delivers all the flavor of the classic energy boosting fuel of organic chocolate chunks, fruits, and seeds while packing 19g whole grains and 5g fiber. Oat-rageous Honey Almond packs 22g whole grains and 5g fiber with simple ingredients like organic rolled oats, organic honey, and organic dry roasted almonds.

“We did a soft roll-out of the Organic Snack Bars last year with select retailers and couldn’t believe the positive response. We are excited to bring these to more BreadHeads as our national launch continues,” said Cohn.

Like all Dave’s Killer Bread nationally available offerings, Organic Snack Bars are Certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, and contain no artificial ingredients, artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors, and are free of high fructose corn syrup and bleached flour. The four-bar boxes retail for $5.99, while individual bars retail for $1.99. Dave’s Killer Bread Organic Snack Bars will be available at select grocery outlets nationwide.