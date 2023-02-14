Wisconsin-based Palermo Villa Inc. is planning on opening a new plant location in Jefferson, WI, which will create more than 200 jobs in Jefferson and in Milwaukee, where the company has a plant and administrative offices. Positions added include production, quality, management, maintenance, sanitation, and warehouse, according to the company.

The plant was previously a Tyson Foods location, operating as LD Foods Inc., and its closure resulted in the job loss of 62 positions. Tyson filed a layoff notice with the state of Wisconsin in September 2021.

The new Jefferson plant will have specialized equipment with a minimum of two pizza-topping lines, and the company estimates that the plant will be open at full capacity by this summer, with the ability to produce more than 50 million frozen pizzas per year.

Palermo Villa decided to open the new plant due to increased consumer demand for its family of pizza brands, which includes Palermo's, Urban Pie, Connie's, Screamin Sicilian', and Surfer Boy Pizza, said Giacamo Fallucca, Palermo Villa's board chairman, CEO.

