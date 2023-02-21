Bell Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. has unveiled its Bell Technology and Innovation Center (BTIC), a state-of-the-art facility at the intersection of innovation, engineering, technology, research product development, and applied sciences. This innovation incubator and collaborative workspace unites diverse expertise under one roof. Located at Bell’s Northbrook, IL, headquarters, the center connects creative minds among Flavor Developers, Technology, Culinary Applications, Regulatory, and Manufacturing, to foster new flavor development and expand Bell’s key capabilities in the industry.

“Bell’s Technology and Innovation Center is a landmark facility for keeping Bell cutting edge, on the cusp of innovation, and continuing to provide excellent customer service for our clients. BTIC fosters a seamless flavor R&D pipeline, from ideation to manufacturing, and allows Bell to deliver clean label flavors with speed and precision,” says Joan Harvey, senior vice president and commercial general manager for flavors.

BTIC has expanded Bell’s ability to rapidly produce customized flavors that can be incorporated into a wide variety of award-winning food and beverage products with a streamlined ingredients panel, ranging from savory to sweet, alcoholic beverages to mocktails, and everything in between. Today’s consumer is advocating for clean labels with fewer ingredients, with 56% of consumers equating long ingredient lists with unhealthy products and 61% of consumers agreeing that ultra-processed foods are not favorable for one’s health (Mintel, 2022).

Given the continued rising interest in clean label claims, Bell has introduced a new line of USDA Kettle Cooked Meat Flavors. These Flavors, including Chicken, Beef, and Turkey, enhance a product’s natural broth flavor profile while maintaining a cleaner label, meeting both consumer expectations and manufacturer needs. Bell’s robust team of Regulatory experts commands a comprehensive understanding of the flavors regulatory environment, including USDA labeling, policies, and inspection requirements, and serves as final gatekeepers for delivering high-quality flavors.

Bell also offers a line of flavors that are certified USDA Organic. Their proprietary BellTech flavor technologies, such as sweetness modulation, masking, and mouthfeel improvements, allow consumer packaged goods companies to perfect their product portfolios. These custom ingredient solutions offer targeted sensory advantages that are valuable to both manufacturers and consumers alike. Bell prides itself on superior service (both in product development and with customers) as well as delivering quick turnaround times, flexibility in offerings, small-batch flavor production, and the ability to customize flavors to meet a range of application and regulatory needs.