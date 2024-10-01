Daiya—a brand focused on plant-based frozen foods, dairy-free cheeses, and other veg-friendly items—has announced the launch of its new and improved pizza line, just in time for October’s National Pizza Month. Available now at major retailers nationwide, the reformulated pizzas (according to the company) deliver a better taste than previous iterations.

The refreshed products reportedly offer a lighter, fluffier, and crispier gluten-free crust, with enhanced rich tomato sauce; also, they are now paired with Daiya's reformulated cheese made with Daiya Oat Cream blend. This cheese, crafted with proprietary plant-based cultures, was introduced earlier this year for consumers seeking the indulgence of dairy, without the dairy itself. The reformulated vegan cheese reportedly gives a richer, creamier, and meltier texture, combined with the pizzas’ upgraded crust, zesty sauce, and plant-based meats.

Daiya's revamped pizza line includes a variety of options:

Cheese Pizza: tomato sauce with herb flavor to accompany the cheesiness

Meatless Pepperoni Pizza: topped with new meatless pepperoni slices designed to offer a spicier, meatier flavor

Supreme Pizza: dotted with an assortment of vegetables, Beyond Meat meatless sausage, and plant-based mozzarella

Fire Roasted Veggie Pizza: topped with onions, bell peppers, roasted garlic, tomatoes, and basil, with herbed tomato sauce and dairy-free mozzarella

Meatless BBQ Chick'n Pizza: featuring tangy BBQ sauce, plant-based chicken-style shreds, fire-roasted tomatoes, red onions, and parsley

Meatless Meat Lovers Pizza: topped with Beyond Meat sausage crumbles and new plant-based pepperoni slices

"At Daiya, we've made it our mission to ensure there's a dairy-free and gluten-free option that doesn't sacrifice on taste and truly stands out on supermarket shelves," says Melanie Domer, chief commercial officer at Daiya. "By investing millions into our bakery facility, we've been able to completely overhaul nearly every aspect of our pizzas, delivering an enhanced taste that meets the high standards of pizza lovers everywhere."

The refresh follows a multi-million-dollar investment in a bakery facility at the dairy-free dairy brand's LEED-certified manufacturing space in British Columbia, Canada. This investment reportedly has enabled Daiya to produce all components of the pizzas in-house, doubling production capacity. The company plans to also roll out improvements across its Flatbread line later this year.

Research reportedly shows that the average American enjoys pizza three times a month, with 74% of consumers saying they would be happy to eat it for any meal. As pizza remains an American favorite, the refreshed line is designed to elevate the plant-based pizza experience by addressing common challenges faced across the category, including inconsistent taste and texture in plant-based cheese.

Daiya's new pizzas are priced between $9.99 and $12.99 and are available at major retailers across the U.S., including Whole Foods, Kroger, and Walmart, and in Canada at Loblaws, Whole Foods, Metro, and Save on Foods.

