G&S Foods, LLC held a groundbreaking ceremony on March 8 for its new 348,344-square-foot snack food manufacturing facility on Blettner Avenue in Hanover, PA. G&S Foods is currently located in Abbottstown, PA.

Daniel Morgan, president and CEO, states, “We have an amazing workforce at our current Abbottstown facility that will join us in Hanover, and we are excited about adding additional talented individuals from this area. G&S Foods will look to create many new jobs after the grand opening, tentatively scheduled for mid-2024.”

“When we looked at expanding our facility, the Hanover area seemed like the obvious choice,” says Board Member Tricia Warehime. “My family has deep roots in the Hanover area, stemming from our history with Snyder’s of Hanover. When the Blettner Avenue location became available during our new location search, it was very exciting to me given my family’s commitment to the Hanover area.”

Ed Good, chairman of the board, comments, “When we purchased G&S Foods four years ago, I never dreamed we would be building a new facility this soon. I look forward to the continued success and growth of G&S.”

This cutting-edge manufacturing facility reportedly will allow G&S to develop healthier, unique, and trending snack foods while continuing to manufacture pretzels, extruded snacks, popcorn, enrobed snacks, and pellet snacks such as vegetable chips and straws. In addition, the facility will provide office space for the sales, operations, and finance teams as well as increased warehousing space.

G&S Foods, LLC (established in York County, PA, in 1996) is a co-packer and private-label manufacturer of salty snacks. In 1999, G&S Foods purchased TastySnack Quality Foods, which allowed G&S Foods to add enrobing capabilities. Shortly after the acquisition, the companies moved to a location in Abbottstown, PA, strategically located close to the largest retail markets and at the heart of the snack food manufacturing industry. In 2018, G&S Foods was purchased by MAW Acquisitions LP.