Camfil Air Pollution Control (APC), manufacturer of industrial dust, fume and mist collection systems for industrial processes, broke ground for its new manufacturing and office facility at Craighead Technical Park in Jonesboro on November 4, 2021. Camfil plans to invest more than $37 million in the facility, which will add about 67 new jobs within five years to an existing workforce of 237 people.

“We extend our most sincere thanks to everyone who has supported our plans to develop this new facility,” said Armando Brunetti, president of Camfil APC Americas. “The people of Jonesboro have been key to the success of Camfil APC, and we are honored to continue to thrive here and to contribute to local economic growth.”

Camfil APC has been headquartered in Jonesboro for more than 20 years. In early 2020, the company was already planning to develop a new manufacturing site when a tornado destroyed their facility. Since then, Camfil has been operating out of three separate leased locations throughout the city. The new 290,000-square-foot facility will occupy 34 acres and is scheduled to open in fall 2022. In addition to space for manufacturing industrial dust collectors and filter cartridges, the facility will also house sales offices, warehousing and shipping.

“This is a company that was enjoying momentum in business even before recent events led to an increased awareness in clean air safety,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson. “We are fortunate to have such a value-added company here in Arkansas that invests in its customers, its employees and its community.”

“Camfil has been a strong community partner for two decades, and we are excited to be a part of their success as they continue to grow with innovative products and services that help us all breathe a little easier,” said Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston. “I am looking forward to working with them in the future as they complete this new expansion.”

"Camfil’s dedication to its employees and the city of Jonesboro is on full display today,” said Mark Young, president of Jonesboro Unlimited. “The reinvestment Camfil is making in a new facility and the hiring of additional employees in Jonesboro speaks volumes to the relationships they have built here and their continued commitment to our city.”

For more information about Camfil APC call 800-479-6801 or 870-933-8048, email filterman@camfil.com, or visit www.camfilapc.com.



