JTM Foods, LLC is the home of JJ’s Snack Pies and now Wichita, KS will be producing JJ’s hand-held snack pies, a treat available at many of the nation’s largest retailers.

Representatives of JTM Foods LLC and its financial partner Tenex Capital Management announced the expansion, joining Wichita leaders in the groundbreaking at ict21 Industrial District. The company announced plans to hire 150 people within the next two years (with upwards of 200 by year three) and invest $40 million in equipment and facilities in Wichita.

“After exploring several options across multiple states and locales, the strong public/private partnerships here—linking government, business, academic and community interests together—convinced us that Wichita was the 'Best Choice' for JTM’s future expansion," shared Monty Pooley, JTM Foods president and CEO.

The Wichita facility will provide increased production capacity and improve the logistics for Southern, Southwest, and West Coast markets of the handheld snack pies. This expansion is JTM Foods’ first outside the state of Pennsylvania.

“JTM Foods’ expansion into Wichita is sweet news for Kansans and for treat lovers everywhere. Our state dominates the landscape in food processing, and JTM’s investment highlights the tremendous competitive advantages businesses experience here in Kansas,” said Governor Laura Kelly. "Kansas' outstanding workforce and supply chain flexibility make our state the best place in the nation for businesses to build, expand, hire, and invest."

“JTM Foods will be a great addition that will help bolster the food processing industry in Wichita and add to our unrivaled strength statewide,” said Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland. “The Kansas Framework for Growth places a heavy emphasis on growing food manufacturing in our state, and today’s announcement by JTM is yet another example of our state’s unparalleled strengths rising to meet new opportunities for future growth.”

The JTM Foods team chose ict21 Industrial District because of its location in the country as well as its proximity to I-135. The industrial district is located on formerly blighted land that has 560,000 square feet of industrial space under construction through the development group led by Ron and Marty Cornejo.

“When we first looked at this location, it was difficult to see its potential,” said developer Marty Cornejo. “But we knew it was in the heart of the city and could serve as the front door to our community for companies. Wichita needed industrial space like this, and we are thrilled to see it benefit not just companies but also our community. It’s an overall win for everyone.”

Mayor Whipple shared, “We are thrilled to play a part in bringing this land back into productive use. Not only will this produce hundreds of jobs in our city, but it will also help represent a significant expansion of the food manufacturing sector locally, making Wichita more competitive on a national scale.”

“The City of Wichita’s speculative warehouse abatement policy has been especially critical for our ability to recruit new companies,” said Jeff Fluhr, president of Greater Wichita Partnership. “Our elected leaders’ visionary leadership has brought results with companies choosing Wichita for their investment, jobs and opportunities.”

“The word is out that Wichita is a great place to expand a business,” agreed Councilwoman Ballard. “The infill of this project will add to the vibrancy not only of District 6 and North End but all of Wichita and further diversify our workforce. I’m excited to see the success of this program which is spurring smart development and growth in our community.”

“We love welcoming new businesses to Sedgwick County and Kansas, especially when it involves new jobs and snack pies!” said David Dennis, chairman of the board of Sedgwick County commissioners. “The addition of more than 100 new jobs is wonderful news for this community, and I look forward to having JTM Foods here and sampling what they have to offer.”

To apply for employment at this location, keep an eye on jtmfoods.net/careers. Applicants can learn about JTM Foods and JJ’s Bakery Snack Pies, its value-based culture, and apply for career opportunities at new Wichita facility. The plant will open in spring of 2023 and specific jobs will be posted towards the beginning of 2023.