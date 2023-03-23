We all know breakfast is an all-important meal for families because it gives kids the fuel they need to succeed. Yet, currently, one in eight children in the U.S. is living with hunger. That's 9 million kids facing food insecurity, and for their families, it can feel daunting trying to get a satisfying breakfast on the table. That's why Kellogg is joining forces with award-winning actress, director, advocate, and mom Eva Longoria to help bring breakfast to kids nationwide.

Together, for a limited time, Kellogg and Longoria are offering Eva's Breakfast for All Bundle. The bundle features a selection of Kellogg's breakfast favorites, including:

Kellogg's Frosted Flakes

Kellogg's Froot Loops

Kellogg's Frosted Mini-Wheats

Pop-Tarts

Kellogg's Nutri-Grain and Eggo waffles

Plus, each bundle comes with a commemorative item signed by Longoria and enclosed in a protective display case. For every bundle purchased, Kellogg will donate $1,000 to No Kid Hungry (up to $100,000).

"As a parent, it's hard to imagine that millions of children in the U.S. aren't getting enough food to eat. Parents have enough to worry about; finding your child's next meal shouldn't be one of them," says Longoria. "Working with Kellogg's and No Kid Hungry to make a difference on this issue has been so rewarding and I hope that our collective effort relieves some of the burden on families across the country."

Parents and fans will have the chance to purchase Eva's Breakfast for All Bundle on KelloggsBreakfastBundle.com for $25, including shipping, starting with a limited quantity for sale today, March 22, at 8 a.m. ET. The remaining bundles will be available beginning Monday, April 10 at 8 a.m. ET, while supplies last.

"We are committed to helping combat childhood hunger through our long-standing partnership with No Kid Hungry, and to date have reached 1.8 million kids and helped serve 194 million meals," says Zion Doran, Kellogg's senior director of integrated promotions and partnerships. "We are excited to partner with Eva Longoria to help continue our mission and give parents and fans across the country the opportunity to support No Kid Hungry with their family's favorite breakfast items. Together, we can help bring breakfast to all kids."

Now through May 9, the company will offer specially marked boxes of Breakfast for All Kellogg's breakfast items in grocery aisles nationwide. For every Breakfast for All item purchased and receipt uploaded, Kellogg will give consumers a $5 breakfast item coupon, and $5 to No Kid Hungry.

