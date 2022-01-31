Kellogg Company has announced the completion of a feeding and educational program, Better Days to Grow Together. The social and educational program aimed to help girls and boys and their families in Guatemala build new habits and improve their quality of life. The program supports its Better Days global purpose platform to create better days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030, including reaching children worldwide through feeding programs.

A staggering 1-in-2 children suffers from malnutrition in Guatemala, which ranks first in Latin America and sixth in the world for the worst rates of child malnutrition.

The program had 4 clear action pillars to promote food security and wellbeing, but most importantly, to build long-term habits to ensure a brighter future. It provided a daily breakfast of cereal, milk, and fruit, plus nutrition education to children and their families. Participants were trained in gardening skills and encouraged to create community and family gardens to harvest their own food.

Families were also educated on cooking and eating as a family, encouraging them to make better use of the food they have access to, and they had fun by getting physical activity through recreational and community activities. Each time a child and their family accomplish a program goal, they collected a badge that was displayed on a special Better Days to Grow Together shirt.

"We want families to recognize their abilities to obtain healthy and affordable food through fun and educational activities," says Nicolas Amaya, president of Kellogg Latin America. "We anticipate that many of the families we're helping will share the lessons they learned with their community and become inspiring agents of change."