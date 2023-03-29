IHOP announced the brand has debuted its largest menu evolution to-date, featuring a selection of items spanning across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and beyond. This new menu was driven by the brand’s research that identifies exactly what guests are looking for when it comes to IHOP’s menu—quality ingredients; options that meet the indulgent and lighter side of cravings; choice; and value.

IHOP continues to elevate and expand its offerings to ensure the brand is providing guests with quality ingredients. The brand has now debuted its fresh take on Sweet & Savory Crepes, plus the return of fan-favorite Cinn-A-Stack Pancakes. IHOP's menu continues to incorporate fresh ingredients in all dishes.

“Starting with the launch of Burritos and Bowls in 2021, IHOP has been on a journey to rethink our menu by leaning into our equity of breakfast. The introduction of our most thoughtful, innovative menu evolution to-date offers new ways to enjoy everyone’s breakfast, lunch, and dinner favorites,” said Kieran Donahue, chief marketing officer, IHOP. “Every decision we made for this menu was driven by our guests and their continually evolving feedback and needs so they can enjoy our menu items how they want them, when they want them.”

Whether guests are craving breakfast, a late-night snack, or anything in between, there is something for everyone at IHOP. The brand’s PM-focus kicked into high gear with IHOb and the launch of Ultimate Steakburgers in 2018, and has since expanded with Buttermilk Crispy Chicken, IHOPPY Hour, and Hand-Crafted Melts, delivering even more options for all dayparts.

The new menu launch will be supported through a 360-marketing campaign including new menus, paid linear and digital media, social, and earned media.

IHOP’s latest menu refresh features an array of handcrafted options, including but not limited to:

New! Eggs Benedicts: Guests already trust IHOP to make their breakfast favorites, and Eggs Benedicts are no different. The new line of Egg Benedicts features classic ham, to veggie, to a spicy poblano kick, to transforming our hickory-smoked bacon into a bourbon bacon jam. For this menu innovation, IHOP uses a new high-quality hollandaise that is rich and creamy, poached eggs (or eggs however guests would like them!), and toasty English muffins.

New! Sweet & Savory Crepes: Soft and delicate, IHOP's new Sweet & Savory Crepes offer all-day flavors like Cinnamon Bun, Fresh Berry, and Chicken Pesto.

It's Back! Cinn-A-Stack: IHOP's fan-favorite Cinna-A-Stack Pancakes are back on menus nationwide. With its iconic cinnamon roll filling and cream cheese icing, Cinn-A-Stack is one of the brand's best-selling recipes, and most frequently requested menu item to bring back.

The new menu is available at participating IHOP restaurants nationwide starting Monday, April 3. For more information or to find the nearest location, visit IHOP.com.