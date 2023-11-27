IHOP is celebrating Warner Bros. Pictures’ upcoming release Wonka with a lineup of limited-time-only offerings inspired by the new film.
Through this partnership, nine whimsical food and beverage items, including new Wonka’s Perfectly Purple Pancakes and Dreamy Lemonade, will bring Wonka’s world to IHOP guests’ plates at participating restaurants nationwide now through January 7. Additionally, kids 12 and under can eat free every day from 4pm-10pm, with the purchase of an adult entrée.
“IHOP has established itself as a highly creative and collaborative theatrical partner in the family dining category, and the latest Wonka menu is the brand’s most creative partnership yet,” says Kieran Donahue, chief marketing officer, IHOP. “Every good thing in this world started with a dream, and we are excited to continue serving more joy to more people every day and bringing families together for breakfast, lunch or dinner with this innovative menu of original items, inspired by the story of Willy Wonka.”
Hitting theaters nationwide December 15, Wonka tells the story of how the inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the Willy Wonka we know today. IHOP’s new Wonka menu includes:
- Wonka’s Perfectly Purple Pancakes: purple buttermilk pancakes layered with creamy cheesecake mousse and topped with purple cream cheese icing, whipped topping, and gold glitter sugar.
- Hoverchoc Pancake Tacos: three silver dollar chocolate pancakes folded and filled with chocolate chips, creamy cheesecake mousse, fresh sliced strawberries, and& a chocolate drizzle, served with extra strawberries on the side.
- Daydream Berry Biscuit: flaky buttermilk biscuit split and filled with creamy cheesecake mousse, a mixed berry topping, and topped with purple cream cheese icing and powdered sugar.
- Jr. Magical Breakfast Medley: one Wonka’s Perfectly Purple Pancake, one scrambled egg, one bacon strip, and one pork sausage link.
- Willy’s Jr. French Toast Dippers: sliced French toast with a side of fresh strawberries, banana, and chocolate dipping sauce.
- Dreamy Lemonade: prickly pear-flavored lemonade served with a cream cheese icing rainbow sprinkle rim and topped with a cloud of cotton candy.
- Scrumdiddlyumptious Strawberry Hot Chocolate: hot chocolate flavored with strawberry syrup, topped with whipped topping, a drizzle of chocolate sauce, and gold glitter sugar.
- Fantastical Wonka Burger: 100% USDA Choice Black Angus beef steakburger with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, four-cheese blend, avocado, two strips of bacon, fried hash browns, IHOP sauce, and a ranch drizzle on a brioche bun, served with choice of side.