IHOP is celebrating Warner Bros. Pictures’ upcoming release Wonka with a lineup of limited-time-only offerings inspired by the new film.

Through this partnership, nine whimsical food and beverage items, including new Wonka’s Perfectly Purple Pancakes and Dreamy Lemonade, will bring Wonka’s world to IHOP guests’ plates at participating restaurants nationwide now through January 7. Additionally, kids 12 and under can eat free every day from 4pm-10pm, with the purchase of an adult entrée.

“IHOP has established itself as a highly creative and collaborative theatrical partner in the family dining category, and the latest Wonka menu is the brand’s most creative partnership yet,” says Kieran Donahue, chief marketing officer, IHOP. “Every good thing in this world started with a dream, and we are excited to continue serving more joy to more people every day and bringing families together for breakfast, lunch or dinner with this innovative menu of original items, inspired by the story of Willy Wonka.”

Hitting theaters nationwide December 15, Wonka tells the story of how the inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the Willy Wonka we know today. IHOP’s new Wonka menu includes: