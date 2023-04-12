La Brea Bakery has introduced a reimagined brioche bun to the foodservice and restaurant industry. After a brief production hiatus, the La Brea Bakery Brioche Bun returns as a plant-based bread that embodies the same hallmark buttery flavor and crumb of a traditional brioche.

"Many foodservice operators have streamlined or simplified their menus over the past few years, and the new La Brea Bakery Brioche Bun meets multiple consumer demands including gourmet offerings and health halos." said Brie Buenning, director of marketing, La Brea Bakery. "We are committed to providing our operator customers with an expansive and flexible assortment of elevated artisan breads to satisfy their patrons, meet current trends, and support increased profitability."

Crafted with high quality ingredients that elevate the dining experience, the La Brea Bakery Brioche Bun has the same rich, mildly sweet flavor as the brand's original brioche, and is hearty enough to hold up to the juiciest sandwich builds. Jonathan Davis, La Brea Bakery's culinary innovation lead, created inspiring recipes for food service operators, with the thaw and serve bread that include the La Brea Bakery Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich and the La Brea Bakery Folded Omelet Sandwich.

"La Brea Bakery's Research & Development expertise and capabilities enable us to deliver operational solutions like this plant-based brioche bun, while never compromising taste and our artisan promise." said Chris Prociv, chief commercial officer - retail, Aspire Bakeries (parent company of La Brea Bakery). "We also partner with foodservice and restaurant operators to provide customized solutions that meet their specific needs and build their competitive advantage."

The La Brea Bakery Brioche Bun joins a lineup of primarily plant-based breads produced by the company, which is dedicated to following artisan traditions. The bread is currently available to foodservice and restaurant operators nationwide. For more information and recipes visit labreabakery.com/plantbasedbrioche.