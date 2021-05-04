Company: La Brea Bakery

Website: www.labreabakery.com

Introduced: May 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.99-$3.99

Product Snapshot: La Brea Bakery has announced that it has expanded its popular Take & Bake portfolio with the launch of six new breads. The new food offerings include two different sandwich rolls, three rolls, and a new twin pack baguette. The breads feature ingredients like turmeric, everything seasoning, ancient grains, sunflower seeds, rosemary, and poppy seeds and will be available at grocery stores nationwide on May 1. Retail partners like Kroger, Albertsons and Harris Teeter will all carry these new breads.

“Last year, we saw a steady increase in consumer demand for our Take & Bake breads, so to keep up with demand, we enhanced our automation processes at our bakeries to support growth and expansion in this area,” said Chris Prociv, SVP marketing, innovation, and R&D, La Brea Bakery. “Take & Bake breads have been rising in popularity since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic—bread sales across the board increased greatly and specifically, La Brea Bakery’s Take & Bake bread sales were up over 35 percent. In looking at consumer trends and evaluating our sales data, the decision to expand this portfolio was clear.”

La Brea Bakery’s Take & Bake breads are pre-packaged and require minimal labor at the retail level. While shipped frozen, these breads boast a six-day ambient shelf life, making it easy for consumers to bake the bread immediately, or freeze it to be enjoyed at a later date. The majority of the breads are certified Non-GMO, Kosher, and Vegan. The new flavors include:

Seeded Sourdough Roll: A thin, crispy crust and chewy interior with a rich sourdough taste enhanced with a generous amount of millet, flax, and poppy seeds

Everything Roll: A savory roll with a soft interior, poppy seeds throughout, and a crunchy top containing onions, poppy, and sesame seeds

Sunflower Turmeric Roll: Poppy and sunflower seeds flavor this roll, while the Turmeric spices give it a great color with added flavor

Rosemary Garlic Focaccia Roll: A crisp exterior and chewy center; roasted garlic and rosemary throughout creates an aromatic and savory roll

French Sandwich Rolls: A French sandwich roll with a smooth and crisp taste and a golden crust

Twin Pack Ancient Grain Baguette: A blend of nine grains and seeds along with the slow fermentation of our signature sourdough results in a multi-textured eating experience.

In addition to these new flavors, La Brea Bakery refreshed its packaging across the entire Take & Bake portfolio to drive awareness of the ingredients and address consumer questions. Information on the front of the packaging includes messaging around no artificial preservatives, flavors or colors and a callout that these breads can be baked right away or frozen to be kept on hand and be fresh-baked later. The back of the packaging includes recipe suggestions for inspiration and simple baking instructions to allow for customized textures, with an image of the breads so consumers know what it will look like when properly baked.

With the addition of these new varieties, La Brea Bakery’s Take & Bake portfolio now includes 13 different breads. The new breads will retail for $2.99-$3.99 and will be available for purchase at grocery stores nationwide on May 1.

