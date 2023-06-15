Entenmann’s, a Grupo Bimbo sweet baked goods brand, is transforming its line of Entenmann's Minis to Entenmann's Baker's Delights, now a permanent addition to its portfolio of delicious products. According to the company, the products will offer the same great Minis taste and individually-wrapped packaging for freshness and convenience on the go. The products were developed to fit the busy lifestyles of consumers, while satisfying sweet cravings anytime and anywhere.

Grounded in consumer insights, the transition to Baker's Delight's reportedly was implemented to meet the needs of consumers within the sweet baked good snacking category and to ensure the name, branding and positioning reinforce the equity and heritage of the Entenmann's brand to a new generation of consumers.

"As a brand founded by an authentic baker who took joy in baking for others, we wanted to ensure the new look and feel of Baker's Delights remained true to the brand's roots while allowing us to authentically connect with and be present in the everyday lives of our consumers," says Catherine Danielowich, senior brand manager at Entenmann's. "The use of 'baker' in the name reinforces the brand's heritage and high-quality products made with care, while "delights" emulates a positive taste experience and appreciation for those everyday moments where consumers are looking for a delicious, fresh, and convenient snack."

In addition to a new name, logo, and overall look and feel, Entenmann's is integrating NaviLens Technology on its retail boxes, which helps visually impaired people find products by hearing their name, nutrition and allergen information, allowing them to shop more independently. Users can download the NaviLens GO App from the App Store or Google Play. As part of Grupo Bimbo's greater commitment to inclusivity, Entenmann's® is the first sweet baked goods brand to partner with NaviLens on this technology.

Available now in a variety of classic flavors ranging from Crumb Cake and Brownie Chocolate Chip to Apple Snack Pies, Entenmann's Baker's Delights are high-quality snacks with care, plus they're just the right portion size. Each box comes with six to eight individually-wrapped mini snacks, making them the perfect uplifting treat for any time of day. Entenmann's Baker's Delights are available at most major retailers, along with Entenmann's product lineup of donuts, crumb cake, cookies and more.

Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.