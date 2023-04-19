Jackson’s recently released its newest multipack, a single-serve six-pack of its #1 selling flavor: Jackson’s Sea Salt Sweet Potato Chips made with Avocado Oil ($8.59 SRP).

“While we’ve always produced 1.5-oz. and 5-oz. multipack and variety pack options at Jackson’s, we’ve noticed a significant increase in interest from our retailers that are leaning more into the single-serve 1oz packaging," says Andy Malloy, president of sales and marketing, Jackson's.

"According to a recent study by Georgetown University, 58% of the American population noticed their preference for eating smaller portions since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, and their shopping habits reflect this. We’re excited to expand our multipack lineup to include a 6-ct 1oz single-serve option in our most popular sweet potato chip flavor, Sea Salt made with Avocado Oil, and continue to work alongside our vendors to develop product size and packaging innovations to meet demand," says Malloy.

Jackson’s products are available in major retailers nationwide including Whole Foods, Sprouts, Walmart, Instacart, Costco, and Sam’s Club, and come in 1-oz., 1.5-oz., or 5-oz. bags, providing varying price points for consumer needs. Some examples of additional multipack and variety pack options include: