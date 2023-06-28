Ready. Set. Food!, the only complete early-allergen introduction brand, has announced its collaboration with Fred Rogers Productions and 9 Story Brands for the beloved animated preschool program, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood. Offering baby and toddler food with pre-mixed top allergens, Ready. Set. Food! x Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood is set to launch new flavors of Organic Baby Oatmeal and Toddler Organic Oat & Fruit Bars, making allergen introduction a breeze.

Ready. Set. Food! was created by parents, doctors, and allergists, and gained recognition after appearing on Shark Tank in 2020. With the mission to make early allergen introduction fast, easy, and effective, the brand has witnessed 160% increase in sales and entered nearly 9,000 new retailers since its inception, showcasing the growing demand for safe and delicious allergen introduction options for babies and children.

"On the show, Daniel Tiger experiences first-hand what it is like to have a food allergy so we knew that Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood would be the perfect fit for this shared mission of giving babies the best start in life. When kids have a strong foundation for food freedom, their potential is limitless. We are excited to embark on this journey together with the Fred Rogers Productions and 9 Story Brands," says co-founder Daniel Zakowski.

The new Ready. Set. Food! x Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood products will feature Organic Baby Oatmeal in Peanut Butter Strawberry and Organic Oat and Fruit Bars in Blueberry Banana, with more products and flavors on the way. Both products are USDA-certified organic, free from artificial ingredients, and rich in protein and iron.

Ready. Set. Food!'s products are aligned with the internationally recognized clinical trials on early allergen introduction and inspired by the medical guidelines espoused by national associations of pediatricians, allergists as well as the USDA. These trials and guidelines support early allergen introduction in babies as young as 4 months of age, using the same allergens, amounts, and methods.

"Our brand began with a complete, patented, and safe allergen introduction system for babies, and we are dedicated to expanding our product offerings to further support parents as their children grow. Scientific research shows that babies have a healthier future when they continue to be exposed to allergens daily until they become part of their regular diet. We are thrilled to offer parents more convenient food options to continue their allergen introduction journey," adds Zakowski.

The Ready. Set. Food! x Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood products will be available for purchase on readysetfood.com and Amazon, followed by Walmart, Target, and other national retailers in the near future.

Related: Ready. Set. Food! bars aims to fight food allergies before they start