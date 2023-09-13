Ready. Set. Food!, the brand developed by pediatric allergists, has created Organic Puffs, a toddler snack with nine common allergens already mixed in. The Puffs retail for $13.99 for two pouches.

This latest product innovation represents the brand's second foray into a new product category this year after introducing their best-selling Organic Oat & Fruit Bars and yet another collaboration with their partner, the beloved preschool program, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood.

Made from organic corn, Organic Puffs melt in a baby’s mouth and include peanut, egg, milk, cashew, almond, walnut, sesame, soy, and wheat with no added sugar or artificial ingredients. Puffs are recommended for babies eight months and up, providing an easy way to continue important allergen introduction and promote diet diversity. The resealable pouches are perfect for on-the-go snacking and come in two kid-friendly flavors: Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Apple Cinnamon and Peanut Butter.

