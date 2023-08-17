The first day of fall might be a month away, but Pumpkin Spice season is getting a head start—in the baby space! Parents and their littles can enjoy cozy fall flavors with the early allergen introduction brand Ready. Set. Food!’s Pumpkin Cinnamon Organic Baby Oatmeal.

Ready. Set. Food!'s new Pumpkin Cinnamon Organic Baby Oatmeal features organic milled whole-grain oats mixed with 9 top allergens to continue diversifying a child's diet while introducing them to new flavors.

The Organic Baby Oatmeal is a safe and easy way to help introduce allergens early and often while giving little ones a nutritious and healthy meal featuring 100% organic milled whole grain oats, three grams of protein, and all of the top nine allergens: Peanut, Egg, Milk, Cashew (tree nut), Almond (tree nut), Walnut (tree nut), Sesame, Soy, and Wheat. The suggested retail price is $9.99.

Guidelines from leading medical organizations recommend feeding babies allergens on a daily basis. Ready. Set. Food!'s Organic Baby Oatmeal is a safe and easy solution to help follow the new leading medical guidelines that recommend introducing allergens early and often.

These top allergens account for ~90% of all childhood food allergies and follow recommendations from the USDA Guidelines to "introduce infants to potentially allergenic foods."