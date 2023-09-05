The latest digital version of Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery magazine features an in-depth look at the status of the confectionery business and several segments of the industry.

This special Candy Industry edition shares an industry overview, sales figures in a number of categories and subcategories, and informed perspectives from a number of noted producers. The coverage is available to all registered SF&WB and CI readers.

The categories covered in the emagazine include:

Hard candy

Gummies

Mints

Chocolate

Miscellaneous candies

The issue also includes an exclusive profile of Maud Borup, a Minneapolis-based confectionery company with a history dating back more than a century. Read the August digital edition and State of the Industry: Candy coverage here.