Kellogg has announced another limited-time collaboration with Crumbl Cookies. The rapidly growing cookie chain is offering for a limited time a Brown Sugar Cinnamon Cookie featuring Pop-Tarts. The new treat features brown sugar throughout, from the base to the filling and cinnamon-infused glaze topped with crumbled Brown Sugar Cinnamon Pop-Tart.

The cookie will be available for a limited time, starting September 17 through September 24, at all 882+ Crumbl Cookies stores in 50 states. The SRP is $4–$6 per cookie, varying by region.

In October 2022, Crumbl released its Classic Krispies Bar Cookie, made with Kellogg’s Rice Krispies cereal. The limited-time item was popular enough the cookie chain brought back the cookie in June. In July 2022, Crumbl introduced a Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts cookie.