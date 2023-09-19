General Mills has announced a monstrous mix of new items and returning products in time for Halloween. The product brands include Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Oui, and more.

Items making their debut this year:

  • Lucky Charms Chocolate Halloween Cereal: a blend of Lucky's classic marshmallows and spooky-themed marshmallows, including a bat, ghost, blob and lightning bolt. 
  • Carmella Creeper Cereal: a caramel-apple-flavored piece with colored Monster marshmallows
  • Monster Mash (Remix): a mix of all six Monsters cereals flavors, including the new Carmella Creeper, and returning Frute Brute, Count Chocula, Boo Berry, Franken Berry and Yummy Mummy
  • Betty Crocker Count Chocula Cookie Kit: a chocolate sandwich cookie kit featuring the flavor of the Monster cereal
  • Oui Halloween Lids: consumers can scan a QR codes on the yogurt’s festive lids to turn the jars into Halloween decorations

The returning products include:  

  • Pillsbury Fall Seasonal Dough (Pumpkins, Ghosts) 
  • Reese's Puffs Bats Cereal  
  • Glo-GURT Glow in the Dark Tubes 
  • Count Chocula Mini Treat Bars 
  • Monster Mash Fruit-Flavored Snacks  

