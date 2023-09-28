In this year’s in-person race, the United States was among the countries with the highest registrations in California with 8,000 participants. It followed Mexico with 38,000 participants, Brazil with 13,000, Spain with 11,500, and Chile with 10,000. In addition, thanks to its available virtual format, the race registered runners from countries such as Australia, Hungary, and Holland, demonstrating that people want to help regardless of borders.

Alberto Levy, global marketing vice president at Grupo Bimbo, said: "We are very pleased to see that more than 120 thousand people took to the streets—and another 180 thousand from their homes—to run, walk, and spend a day with their families and friends with a clear objective: to help those who need it most. Thanks to their participation, we will donate 2.8 million slices of bread worldwide. We are grateful to each participant who joined this great community to share the good and help us nourish a better world."

The Bimbo Global Race is the company's most important sporting and social cause event. In addition, for the first time this year, the company partnered with Special Olympics, the world’s largest sports program for people with intellectual disabilities, in countries such as Colombia and Honduras. In this way, athletes of this organization were invited to the race to continue promoting a more inclusive world through sport.

The theme of the 2023 event was "The Good We Share," highlighting the joy that comes from sharing good times with loved ones.

Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.