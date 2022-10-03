Grupo Bimbo, Mexico City, recently held the 2022 Bimbo Global Race, the seventh edition of its race with a cause. The event brought together more than 341,000 participants in a new hybrid model: an in-person race in 15 cities across 10 countries, and a virtual race in more than 100 locations.

For each person registered, the company committed to donating 20 slices of bread to help aid in the fight to end hunger, one of the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 2), helping those who need it most in some of the communities where the company is present. Thanks to everyone who joined the 2022 Bimbo Global Race movement, Grupo Bimbo surpassed this year’s goal and will donate 6.8 million slices of bread to food banks worldwide.

Alberto Levy, global vice president of marketing, comments, "Thank you to all who decided to be part of this race, not only to be physically active themselves but also for their desire to help our local communities. The result of their efforts reinforces our purpose at Grupo Bimbo to nourish a better world through actions and not just words."

The countries with the most in-person and virtual participants in the Bimbo Global Race were:

China: more than 162,000

Mexico: more than 28,000

Perú: more than 22,000

India: more than 20,000

Spain: more than 18,000

In addition, thanks to its virtual option, the race registered runners from countries including Greenland, Papua New Guinea, Malaysia, and more.

Over the past seven years, through the Bimbo Global Race (formerly the Global Energy Race), Grupo Bimbo has donated more than 23.7 million slices of bread to food banks in different countries. The race is made available to all to allow participants of all ages to join the initiative, regardless of location.

