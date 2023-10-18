Just in time for spooky season, PepsiCo Foods North America is releasing an assortment of limited-edition Halloween-themed products. Available at retailers across the country and online, the snack offerings include:
- Cap’n Crunch Halloween Crunch: The spooky-fun cereal turns milk green to get consumers in a ghoulish mood.
- Quaker Chewy Halloween Minis: A feel-good snack, made with real chocolate chips and colorful sprinkles.
- Cheetos Bag of Bones: Available in two flavors: White Cheddar (made with real cheese) and sweet Cinnamon Sugar.
- Quaker’s Seasonal Favorites: Pumpkin Spice and Cinnamon Spice flavors. For a snack option, Quaker Apple Cinnamon Rice Cakes are a good base for toppings like nut butters, yogurt and honey, or apples.
