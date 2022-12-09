Chef/recipe developer Lauryn Bodden and award-winning chef Sandy Dee Hall, winner and runner-up on the new Netflix reality cooking competition Snack vs. Chef, has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter for their new sustainable snack, S’noods. Inspired by Chef Bodden’s grand prize-winning snack creation, S’noods are set to be everyone’s favorite crunchy snack noodles with bold global flavors, boasting sustainably sourced upcycled ingredients and eco-friendly packaging. Snack vs. Chef is now streaming on Netflix.

S'noods will initially launch with three flavors, including Rigatoni Basil Pomodoro, Spicy Miso Ramen, and Cavatappi Carbonara. All are handmade and then baked in the oven before being coated with spices to create a umami punch and crunch, transporting snackers across the globe to Italy, Japan, and beyond. Future flavors will include Spicy Sesame Noodles, Cavatelli Amatriciana Puffs, Pad Thai Noodle Stix, Chili Garlic Noodles, and Farfalle Pesto.

Chef Hall has an impressive culinary career spanning over 10 years. He opened his first restaurant, North Sea Tavern & Raw’R Bar, in 2013, and then went on to co-own and operate Black Tree, acclaimed farm-to-table restaurant locations in the Lower East Side and Williamsburg before taking the helm at the renowned Flatiron Room. He currently serves as the executive chef at SESAMO, a unique Italian meet Asian restaurant in Hell’s Kitchen. Born without a sense of smell, Chef Hall develops and builds his dishes based on sight and texture before tasting.

“Our S’noods offer the perfect snacking experience for people on the go or looking for a more unique option with flavors that will transport you across the globe. We are excited to be entering into the snacking category to bring our customers a next-level snack that will incite all the senses,” said co-founder Chef Sandy Dee Hall.

Chef, recipe developer, and culinary producer Lauryn Bodden’s passion for the art of cooking began in her grandmother’s kitchen. Boasting over 10 years in the culinary world, Lauryn attended the Institute of Culinary Education for Culinary Arts and has used her talents in many professional kitchens before working with TV host, Gail Simmons, on recipe & menu development, brand partnerships, and event management. Since then, her passion for recipe development grew, and she continues to curate unique recipes and cooking guides for various food publications.

“My winning idea for Snack vs. Chef and now the basis for the S’noods brand pays homage to the Italian kitchens I grew my career in as well as my hunger for all things noodles. I wanted to create an adventurous and upcycled snack that highlighted the traditional noodle dishes around the world that many might not know about, bringing in global profiles and giving people the opportunity to think about snack foods from a sustainable angle,” said co-founder Chef Lauryn Bodden.

The goal of the Kickstarter campaign is to raise $30,000 to support the launch of the new product line. Supporters and backers can learn more about the campaign, which includes a range of fun and generous rewards, here.

For more information about S’noods, visit eatsnoods.com. To stay up to date on company news follow S’noods on Instagram.