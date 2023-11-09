BetterBrand, a food company operating in the refined carb space, has announced that Anton Zaslavski—the DJ, record producer, composer, and songwriter publicly known as Zedd—has joined its growing list of investors. The investment comes shortly after the company closed its Series A funding round at a pre-money valuation of $170 million, whereby founder Aimee Yang set a record for the highest Series A valuation posted by a female founder in venture history.

To commemorate Zedd and BetterBrand’s partnership, the company is releasing their first-ever product collaboration: The Limited Edition Zedd x The Jalapeño Cheddar Better Bagel. Full of bold flavor from fresh jalapeños and vegan cheddar shreds, the product boasts the protein content of four eggs (26g), the carb content of one mango slice (8g net carbs), and the sugar content of one stalk of celery (<1g). The product will be available exclusively online at eatbetter.com beginning November 8.

As a multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winner, Zaslavski is one of the most sought-after artists in the world. On top of his albums Clarity and True Colors, and singles like “The Middle” and “Make You Say” with Maren Morris, Zaslavski has worked with Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Hailee Steinfeld, Shawn Mendes, and others. This year alone, he headlined Outside Lands Music Festival, EDC Vegas, and Ultra Miami and Europe.

“Health & Wellness is an ever-evolving passion of mine and through that journey I discovered ‘The Better Bagel’,” says Zaslavski. “It’s a product I stand by and has been a game-changer as part of my high-protein, low-calorie diet. I’m thrilled to officially be involved with BetterBrand to help shine a light on their innovative yet compromise-free products.”

"Anton has been both impressive and inspiring to work with, and we’re grateful to have him on this journey. As an already existing consumer, he has a deep understanding of the brand and product; knows how to provide an unparalleled customer experience; and is aligned with our mission of breaking barriers as a champion of hope, freedom, and joy, says Yang.

The company has attracted the attention of the investor community since its launch in 2021 due to its high growth, “grain-changing” technology, large-scale market potential, and 800% year-over-year growth. BetterBrand’s suite of products is available online at eatbetter.com, and on shelves in over 2,000 locations across the U.S. and U.K., including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Target, and more.

Related: BetterBrand gets into the swing of fall things with Pumpkin Spice Better Bagel