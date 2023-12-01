Daily Crunch's new Spiced Chai Pear Sprouted Nut Medley is high in plant-based protein and fiber and is a heart-healthy snack. With a naturally low-glycemic index, dried pear brings sweetness without spiking consumers' blood sugar. Additionally, pear, ginger, and cinnamon are particularly high in antioxidants, which can help to prevent stress and protect cells against free radicals. The nut medley has a suggested retail price of $7.99.

"The Chai Soaked Pear is our newest flavor that's also part of our Upcycled Certified collection. We are proud to be Upcycled Certified by using imperfect pears that would otherwise go to waste. I add this flavor to my yogurt in the morning and it's not only a game changing flavor, but also clean with all simple ingredients," says Laurel Orley, co-founder and crunch executive officer, Daily Crunch.

"Spiced Chai Pear is by far one of my favorite flavors. It is limited-time-only and I ration my bags all year because I love it so much. Because the almonds are infused with chai tea, the process brings out this delicious flavor in the almonds that I can't really explain. Also, when I put it on a charcuterie board or in my yogurt, it immediately puts me in the holiday spirit," says M'Kenzie Steel, head of marketing and brand strategy.

Related: Daily Crunch Snacks introduces sprouted nuts to U.S. consumers