Crown Bakeries is very pleased to announce that Scott Shelley has been promoted to senior vice president of operations, effective June 1, 2021. Shelley joined the company in October 2019, as corporate vice president of operations, and has been an integral member of Crown Bakeries' leadership team. He provided guidance and strong leadership during the pandemic and the company's 2020 acquisitions of Steck Foods and its bakery in Smyrna, GA, and led the team during the building of its high-speed croissant bakery, Crown Bakeries|Music City. In his new role, Shelley will continue to guide the company's operations companywide into the next chapter of growth and expansion.

Shelley has over 15 years of bakery operations experience with companies such as Gold Standard Baking, Klosterman, Café Valley Bakery, and Carolina Foods, and holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and political studies from Wilmington College in Wilmington, Ohio.

He can be reached by email at scott@crownbakeries.com or by phone at 773.633.1081.