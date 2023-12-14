Aloha, a baked snack producer specializing in organic plant-based protein bars, is launching its latest flavor, Raspberry White Chocolate, in retail locations nationwide on December 18. The bar will be offered at Whole Foods Market, Wegmans, Fresh Thyme, and other brick-and-mortar retailers, in addition to Amazon and the company’s site.

The nut-free bar is made with sunflower butter, organic dried raspberries, and white chocolate. The 14g of protein comes from brown rice and pumpkin seeds; the bars also contain 10g of fiber. All bars are free from gluten, dairy, soy, stevia, and sugar alcohol sweeteners.

The new bar joins Aloha’s existing lineup of plant-based bar flavors, which includes Peanut Butter Cup, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, Coconut Chocolate Almond, Chocolate Espresso, Chocolate Mint, Lemon Cashew, and Chocolate Caramel Pecan.

Related: Aloha debuts limited-edition Chocolate Caramel Pecan protein bar