Grenade Dark Chocolate Raspberry and White Chocolate Salted Peanut Carb Killa bars

Company: Grenade

Website: www.grenade.com/us/grenade-carb-killa

Introduced: March 2019

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.99 per bar

Product Snapshot: Following the huge success of the Carb Killa range, Grenade, an active nutrition and protein brand, has expanded its portfolio of low sugar, high protein snacks to include two brand new bars, Dark Chocolate Raspberry and White Chocolate Salted Peanut.

The appealing Dark Chocolate Raspberry Carb Killa bar layers raspberry pieces, a crunchy cocoa nib topping and decadent dark chocolate for the ultimate taste sensation. Packed with 20 grams of high-quality whey protein and less than two grams of sugar, the Dark Chocolate Raspberry Carb Killa bar is just 233 calories and undeniably tempting as a post workout pick-me-up, an afternoon alternative or a mid-morning snack. It’s also suitable for vegetarians, making it a versatile healthier snacking option.

The White Chocolate Salted Peanut Carb Killa bar is coated in white chocolate and laden with salted peanuts. High in protein (20g), and incredibly low in sugar (2g), the White Chocolate Salted Peanut Carb Killa bar contains 242 calories, making it the ultimate healthy sweet treat or post workout snack.

Grenade’s CEO and founder, Alan Barrett, comments: “The two new additions to the Carb Killa range, Dark Chocolate Raspberry and White Chocolate Salted Peanut, are perfect for an indulgent treat or as a post-workout snack. People tend to find healthy eating really boring but it doesn’t have to be!"

“We pride ourselves in offering consumers with great tasting, high quality, innovative snacks which provide something different, complete with a fun and quirky twist. As a brand we’re known for pushing the boundaries and leading the way, and our Carb Killa range continues to be the market leader in the protein category.”