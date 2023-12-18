Cheddies Crackers reportedly is on a mission to disrupt the $7.5 billion snacking cracker category with a product made from organic cheddar cheese sourced from regenerative farms. The producer has paired their recent national expansion efforts with a brand refresh and a new package design that aims to bring a younger, value-driven consumer to the salty snack set.

The $23.7 billion salty snack market is expected to grow to $28.6 billion by 2026. The company reports it is aiming at a category (traditionally dominated by nostalgic, heritage brands) to offer a flavor-first, modern spin to the long-standing cheese cracker category, and it plans to make regenerative relevant to today’s newest generation of shoppers.

“We wanted our new packaging and rebrand to unmistakably convey our obsession with cheese as well as our mission to support regenerative farming, which is not only better for the environment but, in our opinion, also the source of the best cheese,” says Anish Sheth, CEO of Cheddies and operating partner at Redbud Brands. “We know today’s consumer is looking for delicious snacks that both taste good and do better in the world, with 75% of millennials altering their buying habits with the environment in mind. Plus, our new look makes it easier for them to find us on shelf and has greatly increased interest from retailers as well. In the last year, we grew from 200 to 2,500 doors nationally and we will announce additional major national retailers early next year.”

Cheddies partnered with the San Francisco-based female-led branding agency, Flock Creative, to re-energize the brand. The redesign features a modernized wordmark to give the brand some gravitas and has improved storytelling across the pack to help consumers understand the Cheddies' difference.

“Cheddies saw a unique opportunity to bring new life and conversation into the stale BFY cheese cracker category,” says Kat Karpati, co-founder, Flock Creative. “We wanted to lean into the energy of the cheese cracker category leader and bring a little of that confidence and fun to the pack. Photography was a big part of it, but also the way we talked about claims and our unique regenerative point of difference needed to feel more casual. Eating cheese crackers is meant to be fun, we needed to embrace that attitude to push away from the seriousness of the BFY set."

Unlike cheese crackers on the market which use highly processed powder cheese, Cheddies uses their own proprietary cheddar cheese recipe, sourced fresh from regenerative farms. They reportedly use four times the cheese as leading brands and deliver two times as much protein. The result is a crunchy, savory cracker that offers the following:

Certified Humane status

Certified Non-GMO status

Use of fresh, organic cheese from regenerative farms

6g of protein per serving (twice the amount of other brands)

Certified Regenerative status

Simple ingredient list (half that of other cheese crackers)

Four times the cheese of competitive brands, and four times the calcium

130 calories per serving

100-calorie snack packs are available

Cheddies ($5.99 SRP) are offered in three flavors: Classic Cheddar, Spicy Cheddar and Double Cheddar. Retailers include Sprouts Farmers Market, H-E-B, Foxtrot, and others. They also are sold online at Amazon and at cheddiescrackers.com.