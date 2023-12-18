Frooze Balls are a line of energy balls with freshly made spreads and jams inside each ball. It has no added cane sugar, and is preservative-free, gluten-free, vegan, and kosher. The fan-favorite Peanut Butter & Jelly flavor is reminiscent of a 2000’s classic PB&J, but contains elements like dates, real peanuts, coconut, apple juice, and other natural flavors.

This easy on-the-go bite to eat is reportedly a great alternative for anyone who is looking for a new twist on a taste they love.

Frooze Balls are available nationwide in 2000+ Walmart stores and 1600+ Kroger stores, along with all Albertson’s and Trader Joe’s stores. Consumers can shop the full selection online at froozeballs.com and Amazon.