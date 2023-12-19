In addition to the new 2024 cereals just announced, General Mills is also debuting Cheerios Veggie Blends.

The new cereal is made with 1/4 cup of fruit and veggies per serving, including a combination of spinach, carrot, and sweet potato with whole grain oats. The cereal contains fruit puree and vegetable powder, but is not intended to replace fruit or vegetables in the diet, says the brand.

The product is available at Walmart now in Apple Strawberry and Blueberry Banana varieties, with a suggested retail price of $5.69 for a family-size box.

