General Mills has offered a preview of half a dozen new cereals set to hit retail shelves in January 2024. The brands set to release new items include Trix, Cheerios, Lucky Charms, Reese’s Puffs, and Nature Valley.
The cereals scheduled to land include:
- Trix with Marshmallows, featuring bunny-shaped marshmallows and fruit-flavored sweetened corn puffs; available at retailers nationwide in January, with an MSRP of $4.11 for mid-size, and $5.80 for family size
- Maple Cinnamon Cheerios Hearty Nut Medley, blending maple- and cinnamon-flavor Cheerios, plus cereal flakes, sliced almonds, and pumpkin seeds for added texture, with 33g of whole grain per serving; available at retailers nationwide beginning in January, with MSRPs of $6.88 (large size) and $7.17 (family size)
- Honey Nut Cheerios Minis, putting the taste of Honey Nut Cheerios in miniature form; available at select retailers nationwide beginning in January, with MSRPs of $5.69 (mid-size) and $6.81 (family size)
- Lucky Charms Berry Swirl, including new marshmallow charms with the shapes and taste of strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries mixed in with sweetened corn cereal; available at retailers nationwide beginning in January with MSRPs of $5.69 (mid-size) and $6.81 (family size).
- Reese’s Puffs Peanut Butter Lovers combines the chocolate and peanut butter flavors of Reese’s with an added dose of PB; available at retailers nationwide beginning in January with MSRPs of $5.69 (mid-size) or $6.81 (family size).
- Nature Valley French Vanilla Protein Granola, vanilla-flavored cereal with 13g of protein per serving; available at retailers nationwide beginning in January, with an MSRP of $5.32.