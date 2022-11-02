General Mills has introduced its newest "itty-bitty" innovation: Minis cereals. The smaller versions of fan favorites will be available in Trix, Reese's Puffs, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch brands.

"Sometimes the best new innovation is the smallest one,” said Mindy Murray, sr. marketing communications manager at General Mills. “There’s such a love right now for full-size things that have been shrunk into mini versions, and we realized we could do the same with our cereals. We can’t wait for families to try the cutest new way to experience their favorites one BIG (little) bite at a time.”

Minis will be available at select retailers nationwide this fall for $3.99 in full-sized boxes.

