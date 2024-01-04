With a legacy of innovation, WK Kellogg Co. has introduced its latest cereal brand, Eat Your Mouth Off, drawing inspiration from its century-old startup values. Eat Your Mouth Off is an innovative, vegan cereal containing an impressive 22 grams of plant-based protein, 0 grams of sugar, and 2 grams of net carbs or less per serving.

Inspired by the unique needs of Gen Z and millennial consumers, a small group of disruptors within WK Kellogg Co embarked on a mission to deconstruct traditional cereal, reimagine its purpose, and create something that resonates on a whole new level. The result, Eat Your Mouth Off, strives to push the boundaries of design and target a new audience with a fresh approach to taste and nutrition.

“It's been just a year since this team, driven by curiosity and a hunger for something new, began envisioning cereal not only as a nutritious option, but as a way to inject fun into your breakfast, snack, or meal experience. From there, Eat Your Mouth Off was born as a brand that goes beyond being good for you; it's so delicious that you'll want to 'Eat Your Mouth Off,'" said Sadie Garcia, senior marketing director. “Crafted specifically for Zillennials in pursuit of a brand that mirrors their unique personalities, our latest creation is an unfiltered expression of the no-nonsense ethos that we, as a brand, represent. There’s no sugarcoating here – it's a high-protein option that doesn't sacrifice taste.”

The lineup includes two varieties to choose from: Fruity and Chocolate.

A blast of fruity flavor from the past, with 0 grams of sugar and a 100% plant-based recipe. Chocolate: Puffs made with dark cocoa, with 22 grams of protein per bowl. It also has 0 grams of sugar and is 100% plant-based.

Eat Your Mouth Off will be available at retailers nationwide starting this month. The suggested retail price for a 7.5-ounce box, which contains about five servings, starts at $8.99, but pricing is set by the retailer. For more information, visit EatYourMouthOff.com and follow Eat Your Mouth Off on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

