Kellogg’s, Battle Creek, MI, is introducing two new flavors of its cereal and snack products: Krave Double Chocolate Brownie Batter cereal, and Froot Loops with Marshmallows Jumbo Snax.

Kellogg's Krave Double Chocolate Brownie Batter Cereal is the latest version of its cereal line, with a combination of creamy and crispy with chocolatey filling and sweet cocoa notes, with brownie batter flavor. Kellogg's Froot Loops with Marshmallows Jumbo Snax feature a mix of Kellogg's Froot Loops Jumbo Snax and marshmallow pieces.

"At Kellogg, we're always looking for ways to innovate by developing new flavors that our dedicated cereal and snack fans desire," says Laura Newman, senior director of brand marketing at Kellogg Company. "Whether parents or kids find themselves in the mood for something sweet and chocolatey or crave something fruity and crunchy, Kellogg's Krave Double Chocolate Brownie Batter Cereal and Kellogg's Froot Loops with Marshmallows Jumbo Snax are the perfect treat the whole family can enjoy together around the table or for an on-the-go snack."

The new Krave flavor and Jumbo Snax variety will hit retail shelves in December. The Kellogg's Krave Double Chocolate Brownie Batter Cereal suggested retail price is $4.29 for a 10.5-ounce box and $5.29 for a 16.2-ounce box. Kellogg's Froot Loops with Marshmallows Jumbo Snax will be available for a suggested retail price of $5.29 per 12-pouch pack.