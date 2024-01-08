Frito-Lay has announced an ad ahead of the upcoming Super Bowl that will bring together three renowned National Football League veterans: Rob Gronkowski, Marshawn Lynch, and Troy Polamalu. According to the snack company, the three former players will join together to “rediscover the taste of victory, but this time with a chip-inspired twist.”

In the spot, the players experience confetti bursting from bags of Lay's potato chips, Cheetos extruded snacks, and Tostitos tortilla chips. The joy and “pop” of confetti transports them back to the feeling of celebrating on football’s biggest stage.

"More than 90% of football fans enjoy snacks and beverages on gameday while they cheer their team on to victory," says Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "With this new commercial, we wanted to harness the power of our iconic brands to extend the victory celebration to viewers and bring the confetti to them."

"Snacks are a key part of game day, especially when coming together to watch the Super Bowl, and no one does it better than Frito-Lay," said Gronkowski. "I had a blast reliving some of those Super Bowl memories and creating that experience for the fans with Marshawn and Troy."

The commercial will debut on television during Super Wild Card Weekend and run through Super Bowl LVIII. It will also be available on digital and social channels. The spot was created by Frito-Lay's internal creative agency and directed by Peter Berg.

Specially marked "Taste of Super Bowl" packages of Frito-Lay products are now available at retailers nationwide.

Frito-Lay is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.