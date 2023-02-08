With the Big Game right around the corner, Frito-Lay wants to help fans flash their passion for their favorite snacks, Super Bowl-style. The portfolio of brands is debuting a one-of-a-kind collection of five Super Bowl-inspired rings that each tout one legendary snack: Cheetos, Doritos, Lay’s, Ruffles, and Tostitos.

Made with real gold and crafted by Jostens, creator of 36 actual Super Bowl rings, the Frito-Lay rings are set to be the most coveted prize for snack fans this season, and Frito-Lay is giving them away to five lucky fans starting this Thursday, February 9.

After all, snacks are one of the most important parts of Super Bowl. According to Frito-Lay’s latest Snack Index, nearly half of respondents (49%) think running out of snacks is worse than their team losing the Super Bowl!

Here’s how fans can enter for a chance to get their hands on their favorite “team” ring:

Enter on Twitter from February 9 to February 12

Follow the brand whose ring they want to win and reply to that brand’s sweepstakes tweet using #SuperBowlLVIISnackRings and #Entry: @ChesterCheetah (Cheetos) @Doritos @LAYS @RUFFLES @Tostitos

Official rules and more information can be found at FritoLay.com/SuperBowlLVIISnackRings

Fans in Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII can preview the Frito-Lay Super Bowl rings at the portfolio’s Route 57 fan experience. Happening Feb 9–12 (1098 North 2nd Street, Phoenix), this four-day event is inspired by the historic Route 66 where Frito-Lay will bring the nostalgia of a classic road trip to life with its own spin on roadside attractions. Fans can stop at the Cheetos Motel Touchdown Catch to receive a pass from an NFL quarterback, challenge a football pro at the Doritos arcade, pose in front of the World’s Largest PopCorner, watch Q&A style interviews with NFL stars, take part in fun challenges, and more.