The American Bakers Association (ABA) Safety Recognition Program recognizes individual member company sites that excel in safety while increasing workplace safety awareness and emphasizing the importance of employee safety in the baking industry. The deadline to apply is March 12; find more information here.
Details about the program:
- The cost is $75 per facility.
- Participating members will be categorized by the size of the facility. Each individual facility will then be ranked only with other companies within its size category.
- Award criteria are based on an evaluation of each participating facility's actual safety performance and implementation of effective safety and health management systems.
- Actual safety performance will be determined by a facility's 2023 Total Case Incident Rate (TCIR) and the 2023 Days Away, Restricted Work Activity (DART) and how they compare to the industry average. Applicants can exclude COVID-19 cases in their TCIR and DART calculations for the Safety Recognition Program.
