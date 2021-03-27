The American Bakers Association Safety Recognition Program is honored to award 19 Member companies across 128 facilities for their effective and successful safety programs in 2020.

“Our industry's workforce is the heart of our operations and our Members continue to prove their dedication to workplace safety. As part of the nation's critical infrastructure charged with keeping our country fed despite unprecedented challenges, our industry absolutely recognizes the importance of safety for our essential workers,” said Robb MacKie, president and CEO of the American Bakers Association. “We are proud to showcase our Members continued commitment to safety and health programs.”

The Safety Recognition Program was created to establish a safety incentive and recognize individual bakery and allied company sites which excel in safety. The program has increased workplace safety awareness and emphasizes the importance of employee safety in the baking and allied industries.

In 2020, the number of companies receiving recognition more than doubled compared to the inaugural year, 2016, during which 8 Member companies were recognized. ABA Members continue enhancing the work experience of employees by ensuring a safe and healthy workplace. These efforts to develop strong safety programs also prove to be an investment in the company’s financial health as well.