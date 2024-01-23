Ardent Mills, a flour-milling and ingredient company, has announced Kate Kimball has joined the executive leadership team as general counsel, corporate secretary, and chief compliance officer. In this role, Kimball will oversee all legal and compliance matters for the company, in addition to serving as an advisor to and secretary of Ardent Mills' board of managers.

"We are thrilled to have Kate join us as we continue to evolve and grow as a company. Kate's expertise in legal and regulatory matters, specifically related to manufacturing and Environmental, Social, and Governance, will be a tremendous asset to our team," says Dan Dye, CEO of Ardent Mills. "Furthermore, Kate is a mission-driven individual who shares Ardent Mills' commitment to our core values."

Kimball joins Ardent Mills with more than 15 years of legal and regulatory experience in both the public and private sectors. Most recently, Kimball was associate general counsel of Ball Corp., a Colorado-based sustainable packaging company.

"Ardent Mills' dedication to sustainability, innovation, and driving positive change aligns seamlessly with my own values, making the company a natural fit for me," says Kimball. "I look forward to working with this dynamic team to navigate legal complexities and advance the company's long-term, sustainable growth strategy to fortify its position as a leader in the North American milling and ingredient industry."

Related: Ardent Mills introduces egg replacement, ancient flour blend