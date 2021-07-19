Global packaging business TricorBraun has appointed Susan Bergethon as senior vice president and general counsel, effective immediately. Reporting to president and CEO Court Carruthers, Bergethon leads TricorBraun’s legal function and oversees the company’s ESG practice. Bergethon’s appointment marks TricorBraun’s first in-house general counsel.

“Susan’s deep in-house legal and management experience will be key as we continue to carry out our aggressive growth strategy,” said Carruthers. “Her experience in acquisitions and commercial contracting, in particular, will help guide our efforts as we serve our customers and continue to build the best place for the best people in packaging. I am excited to welcome Susan to the team.”

Bergethon joins TricorBraun from Georgia-Pacific, where she served as chief counsel for the company’s largest business division. She began her career at Alston & Bird LLP before advancing to senior in-house roles at Equifax, McKesson Health Solutions, and LHC Group.

Based in Atlanta, Bergethon serves on the company’s Executive Leadership Team.