New LOADED cereal delivers more of favorite brands like Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cocoa Puffs and Trix, but now loaded with vanilla crème. To celebrate, General Mills is dropping a limited-edition collection of swag because LOADED offers fans a chance to live the "Cereal Rich" lifestyle.

Living Cereal Rich is about living life to the filled-est and bringing maximalism to the breakfast table, says the company. The “Get Cereal Rich with Me” (#GCRWM) collection pairs LOADED cereal with over-the-top accessories that embody what it means to be “Cereal Rich,” including:

A metallic gold crown-shaped bowl: Level up the breakfast table aesthetic with this fancy accessory that helps ensure no crumbs are left behind.

A lavish plush robe with removable pockets: Getting ready in an old T-shirt? Not very luxe. Instead, fans can store LOADED cereal in this comfortable outfit so they can easily pair their favorite breakfast flavors with an elevated #GRWM routine.

A 2-in-1 jade roller + spoon: The morning tool consumers didn’t know they needed. Use one side to treat skin to a glowy, smooth upgrade while using the other to dive into a bowl of creal.

“Our fans love discovering new ways to enjoy the flavors of their favorite General Mills cereals and our brands love being part of their morning routine,” said Brandon Tyrrell, senior marketing communications manager at General Mills. “We knew we had an opportunity to bring the brands fans love, but bigger and bolder. LOADED brings even more fun and flavor to the breakfast table to help our fans max out on life starting the moment they wake up.”

Cereal fans can get their hands on the #GCRWM bundles at livinloadedcereal.com beginning Feb. 5, with additional drops occurring throughout the month. Each of the three #GCRWM bundle options will include varying “Cereal Rich” swag, along with all three LOADED cereal flavors.

Consumers can keep an eye out for Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cocoa Puffs, and Trix LOADED cereals at retailers nationwide beginning this month starting at $6.88.

