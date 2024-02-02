Mod Super-Fast Pizza Holdings has introduced its Red Velvet No Name Cake. This limited seasonal treat is a red velvet cake with a cream cheese filling and topped with heart-shaped sprinkles.

According to the restaurant, the Red Velvet No Name Cake is a rich spin on Mod’s signature dessert. The item is available now through May 13, at all 540+ Mod locations across the U.S. and Canada, while supplies last. It is priced at $3.27 to 3.89 ($5.19 in Canada) and is available for dine-in, takeout, curbside pickup, and delivery.

“Our Red Velvet No Name Cake is a decadent, craveable treat which is the perfect combination of rich, creamy, and sweet. With Valentine’s Day coming up and spring fast approaching, it is a great way to finish a meal at MOD,” says Scott Uehlein, vice president of culinary excellence and innovation at Mod.

