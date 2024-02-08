Wisoman Foods Inc. has announced the launch of its newest product, Oladito Organic Tortillas.

Crafted with care and a commitment to quality, Wisoman's Oladito Organic Tortillas are made from organic ingredients, ensuring a wholesome experience with every bite. The tortillas are free from artificial preservatives, colors, and flavors.

Oladito Organic Tortillas are available in three varieties: Organic Traditional Flour, Organic Whole Wheat, and Organic Jalapeño. The tortillas are now available in Sprouts Farmers Markets nationwide, bringing a healthier option to consumers seeking premium organic choices.